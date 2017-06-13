Mamma Mia! Sequel with Meryl Streep Set to be Filmed on Croatian Island of Vis

The sequel to the box office smash hit film Mamma Mia! is set to be filmed on the Croatian island of Vis this autumn.

The Mamma Mia! sequel, which will be titled ‘Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again’ and is expected again to feature its all-star cast including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth, will be written and directed by The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel writer OI Parker, while ABBA band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus serving as executive producers.

According to daily Jutarnji List, the film’s production crew have been on the island of Vis and the southern Dalmatian island will ‘play’ the Greek island Kalokairi in the sequel. Filming is set to start later this year.

Vis, which has a population of over 3,600, is one of the farthest inhabited islands in Croatia. The island’s two largest settlements are the town of Vis on the eastern side of the island (the settlement after which the island was originally named), and Komiža, on its western coast.

Croatia has recently become popular with international film production crews, after Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and Robin Hood all recently chose the Dalmatian coast as a filming location.